AUBURN — An Auburn woman was sentenced to four years in prison Monday for battering a child while having a prior battery conviction involving the same victim.
Jessica Wilcox, of the 800 block of Ruth Street, pleaded guilty to the offense as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Judge Monte Brown accepted the plea agreement, which capped any executed sentence at four years.
DeKalb County chief deputy prosecutor Neal Blythe said Wilcox had previously been convicted of battery on a child less than 14 and received a suspended sentence and was placed on probation.
Her probation was revoked, but she was temporarily released from incarceration due to a pregnancy when the current battery occurred, Blythe noted.
Blythe described Wilcox’s behavior as “inexcusable.”
Sentencing Wilcox, Brown told her, “I can only hope that at some point the light comes on for you … That it has to come on is frightening and disappointing.”
As part of the plea agreement a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14 was dismissed.
Wilcox received credit for 77 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Also in Superior Court II Monday, Tammy Dunn of the 2600 block of C.R. 79, Butler, received a three-year suspended sentence and was placed on probation for three years for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. As a term of probation, she must serve the first six months on a community corrections home detention program.
