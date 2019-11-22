AUBURN — Tickets are on sale for the upcoming production of “The Nutcracker” by the Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater in Auburn. Show times are Friday, Dec. 13, at 7:30 pm; Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2:30 pm.
Tickets are priced at $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens over 65 and students with a current ID. Tickets may be purchased on Excelsior’s website at ExcelsiorArtsAcademy.com or at Littlejohn Auctions on 9th Street across from the DeKalb County Courthouse. The production will be staged at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds in Middaugh Hall, which has ample parking.
The play is based on Prussian author E.T.A. Hoffman’s classic book “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” written in 1816. In 1898, the story was selected by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky to become the ballet “The Nutcracker.” Excelsior’s “The Nutcracker” play is adapted by June Walker Rogers with performance licensing by the Dramatic Publishing Co.
The Excelsior Youth Theater cast is comprised of Maya Sells as Clara; Owen Wright as Frank; Tucker Payne as Mikey; Adia Eggering as Kathryn; Tracy Maloy as Aunt Harriet; Kelci Careaux as Constance; Aubrey Dunn as Annabelle; Gage Brzezinski as Robert; Kassie Mettert as Aunt Beulah; George Joachim as Father; Becky Wright as Mother; Mandy Culler as the maid; Michael Mosier, Jessica Freeman, Julia Shores and Alex Klopfenstein as party guests; David Seiy as Godfather Dross; Brooke Culler as the Owl Clock; Courtney Barse as the Mouse Queen; Kai Nagel, Aurora Miser-Buhite and Madyson Wilson as mice; Jesse Mann as the Nutcracker; Landon Davis, Pete Roeger, Gavin Kling and Silas Refner as soldiers; Katie Smith as the Mouse King; Cali Joachim as Suzy Snowflake; Sally-Ann Wiley, Lydia Yoder and Jayde Haskins as snowflakes; Jama Smith as the Snow Queen; Laken Mosier as Irmagarde; Macie Hall as Hildagarde; Kai Nagel as Tea; Aurora Miser-Buhite as Coffee; Courtney Myers as the Sugar Plum Fairy; Aidia Eggering, Kelci Carteaux and Aubrey Dunn as flowers; Elizabeth Liddell as Krakatuk; Katlynn Howley as BonBon; and Alex Dudash as the Prince.
The Nutcracker is directed by Kent Johnson, assisted by Mary Kay Clark, with stage management by Jessica Goldsmith. Costumes are being created by Heidi Christensen, Terri Turner, Brandy Guinn, Shirley Richmond and Shelley Johnson. The technical director for the production is Andrew Hathaway.
Excelsior said the production would not be possible without the support of Specialty Services Security of Auburn.
