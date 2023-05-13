ST. JOE — Describing it as an attempt to capture the small-town spirit, aspiring filmmaker Daniel Adamson is eager to share his creation.
“Small Towns: A Special Look at the Communities of Northeast Indiana” will premiere July 22 at The Strand theater in Kendallville. Adamson said additional local screenings will take place, including at the Butler Public Library. Two weeks after the July 22 debut, the film will be available on YouTube.
Adamson, 25, had made some short, experimental films on his own but this represents his first feature-length production.
“It’s a look at the life, the culture of the area, just documenting it, I guess,” he said in describing the film.
“Explaining the project has probably been the most difficult for me,” he continued. “It’s kind of a documentary and it kind of isn’t. I would say in some ways, it’s a bit of a travelogue documentary.
“I want it to be accessible to people who like documentaries and don’t like documentaries. People will watch it and go, ‘I know that building. I know that street. I recognize that person he’s interviewing.’”
One thing Adamson hopes his audience takes from the film is to notice life and the community around them. In what seems like a moment, things can and do change.
“There was just a desire to document life as it is at the moment in these small towns,” he explained. “Another thing that motivated me was in the last several years seeing old buildings being torn down, acts of vandalism, the Butler Co. being burned here, the fire at the Eckhart Library, natural disasters and storms and just places I always took for granted that always existed in this area.
“As time has moved on, I have noticed within the last decade so many things changing,” Adamson said. “With the pandemic, it really affected the economy of these small towns and just seeing a lot of change recently.
“I guess it was kind of a desire to capture a little bit of the way things were, the way things are, and maybe the way things could be,” he said.
Adamson began filming in August and expects to complete that portion in June, with editing to follow.
He has traveled throughout northeast Indiana, shooting scenes and conducting interviews in DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties, with LaGrange County on his list yet to visit. Filming also took place in parts of Elkhart, Kosciusko and Whitley counties.
“It’s a look at communities in northeast Indiana, but it’s not, unfortunately, going to be every community,” he said. “I hope the spirit of the region will be represented in the communities represented.
“It’s exciting and also a little nervous, but it’s come along nicely,” Adamson said. “I’m quite pleased with what I’ve gotten so far. It’s coming together.”
Growing up in the country, Adamson said he thought there was a strong distinction between rural life and town life.
“In the process of this film, it’s been difficult to stay in the town because you’re immediately drawn to all parts of Indiana,” he said. “You’re immediately drawn out to the outskirts of town into the rural and you’re drawn back into town. It’s amazing to see how everything is so inter-connected.
“It’s so difficult to do a film just about small towns because you feel like you’re disregarding half the region just by focusing on the town alone,” Adamson explained. “You can’t help but pull some of the rural elements into your film to paint a more complete picture of the area.”
While he only had a few short pieces to share with people, Adamson said people have been willing to allow him to visit and shoot.
His first day of shooting took place at the Blue Moon near Garrett. “They were just very open to having me come. They were very friendly and accommodating, and that gave me the courage I needed to go out to the other places,” he said.
“Everyone and everything is more inter-connected than you think. Everybody knows people’s names, different neighbors and people all over the area a lot more than you would think.
“I love the simplicity of the region," Adamson said. "There’s an impression that people in other parts of the country have about the Midwest and about Indiana that it’s just a bunch of flyover country.
“I feel very strongly that that’s not the case. We may not have big luscious mountains or gigantic skyscrapers,” he said. “I’ve always found beauty in the little things, the small things.
“If you get out your magnifying glass and take a look around you, you’ll find all kinds of beauty and all kinds of amazing details and stories and things that you’d never think you’d find.”
For information about the film's progress, including stills and teases of the film, people can visit Stovepipe Pictures on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.
