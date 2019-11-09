AUBURN — Marie Engle, an emerging young lyric mezzo-soprano based in New York City, will give a 3 p.m. recital on Sunday, Nov. 17, at Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St.
Open to the public, the free recital will feature music by Aaron Copland, Alban Berg and Frances Poulenc. Engle also will sing selections from the “Great American Songbook.”
Auburn Presbyterian is hosting Engle’s visit as part of the church 175th anniversary celebration.
Engle recently received her master’s degree from Juilliard School of Music in New York City, where she remains to do freelance vocal work and continue her studies. She is an active recitalist, chamber musician and opera performer. A former northwest Ohio resident, Engle has performed twice before at Auburn Presbyterian.
Engle will be accompanied on piano by Mary Castello, with whom she has performed around North America during the past few years. Castello has a master’s degree from McGill Conservatory in Montreal, has served as young artist at the Vancouver Opera, and is currently on staff at Acadia College in Nova Scotia.
Donations will be accepted at the conclusion of the performance.
