BUTLER — The Butler Police Department is looking to update its body camera and in-car video systems in an effort to provide the best coverage possible for the community.
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger asked the Butler Board of Works & Public Safety for the approval to purchase the new equipment Monday night.
Heffelfinger said the urgency for the new equipment came after one of the department’s current in-car camera systems quit working recently. He presented a contract from Axon Enterprises out of Scottsdale, Arizona for 10 body cameras and five in-car cameras.
Both devices would utilize cloud storage through Axon Enterprises, saving the city money on having to purchase a new server system. The total cost of the five year contract presented was $18,284 a year, which covers storage and all software updates.
Heffelfinger said the contract also includes the replacement of cameras after two-and-a-half years.
He said the Indiana State Police recently switched body camera providers and is currently utilizing Axon equipment. The Waterloo Police Department also uses Axon equipment.
He said he has had nothing but positive feedback about the company.
During his presentation he highlighted some of the features of the unit including automatically turning on once lights and sirens are engaged.
He said the department has had three complaints against officers this year and all of them have been refuted by the department’s current body camera system.
“For liability reasons it is worth it in the long run,” said Eric Johnson, a member of the board of works.
Before the approval by the board Mayor Mike Hartman urged all department heads to give the board a little more time when bringing large capital purchases forward.
“Big items like these need more time to think about,” he said. “I don’t like to put the board of works on the spot. The board needs time to review stuff (capital purchases).”
The city’s contract with Axon will begin before the first of the year for the body cameras and in 2022 for the in-car video equipment. There is currently a delay in production of the in-car systems. The city is expected to take delivery of the new in-car systems in May of June of 2022.
During the meeting the board continued its discussion on a new parking ordinance in town. Over the past several months the board has worked to come up with an ordinance to address parking issues on those streets without curbing. A lack of curbing on some streets has led residents to park in front yards and the grass in front of their homes.
Specifications for a fix to the problem were presented Monday night. The proposal is to have homeowners construct parking strips in front of their residence out of aggregate stone. This would allow for on-street parking in town where curbs are present.
The specifications on the parking strips included applying a #2 aggregate base 8-10 inches deep that is then covered with a #73 aggregate on the top 2-4 inches. The city is hoping this will provide a solid parking base. The strips would have to be parallel to the street and sloped away from the street surface. Parking direction would be either parallel to the street or angled in the direction of traffic. A permit would also have to be issued by the city.
Board member Johnson suggested possibly having the city assist residents with the cost of the project, by suggesting city employees could do the initial excavation work at their convenience.
“I am good with the specification, we need to decide how much time and responsibility we want to put in,” said board member Bob Haywood. “It is a win/win.”
A decision on the issue was tabled until the Nov. 1 meeting to allow for public input and more discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.