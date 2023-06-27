Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests June 24-25, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Travis Woodard, 31, of the 1500 block of Seneca Court, Auburn, was arrested at 3:15 a.m. June 24 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jessica Marzion, 36, of Ottawa, Ohio, was arrested at 5:06 p.m. June 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear and possession of paraphernalia, both Class C misdemeanors.
John Secrest, 48, of the 300 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:43 a.m. June 25 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
