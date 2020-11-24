AUBURN — As the winter season begins, a COVID-19 drive-through testing site in Auburn will switch to curbside pickup of self-administered collection kits. Customers can request a test kit at MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, a news release said.
COVID-19 self-collection kits will be delivered curbside at the Walmart store at 505 Touring Drive, Auburn.
The testing is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials. It will test adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested. Testing is not be conducted at Walmart stores, and test kits are not to be picked up inside Walmart stores. People coming for tests should remain inside their vehicles.
Curbside pickup of test kits will be open seven days per week, weather permitting. The schedule:
• Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m.; and
• Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m.
To pick up a test kit, a patient must request an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal at MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for pickup for those individuals who meet medical eligibility for testing.
Once on site, a person picking up a kit will park in the pharmacy pickup parking spaces (on the pharmacy side of the parking lot) and call the number on the sign. People picking up kits will need to wear masks and stay in their cars for verification and ID check. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.
The test kit will use a self-administered, nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own noses at their convenience at home.
Once the sample has been collected, patients can follow the directions on how to ship the test kit for processing, following the included instructions.
Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and to applicable departments of health.
Results will be available to those being tested on Quest’s MyQuest application. People are asked to please ensure all steps are completed to set up the account, including the identity verification, to ensure timely delivery of test results. Results typically take 48 to 72 hours to complete once the specimen is received at the lab.
For any questions regarding testing and appointments, people can visit Quest’s MyQuest online portal, MyQuestCOVIDTest.com.
Curbside pickup will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates.
While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, they are asked to please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in their home and community.
