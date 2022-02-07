AUBURN — The discussion on allowing off-road vehicles (ORV) on county roads continued during a down time at Monday’s DeKalb County Commissioners meeting.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson said he has looked at the ordinances offered by neighboring counties including LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Allen.
“I think it is time to do this,” said Commission Mike Watson.
In suggesting the ordinance, Sanderson said he believes the ordinance must be sold to the public properly.
“We need to let residents know this is a privilege that can be removed if it is abused,” he said.
Sanderson said he isn’t in favor of allowing snowmobiles or golf carts to be a part of the ordinance once it is created.
“I don’t like snowmobiles because they have heavily studded tracks now which can tear up the roads,” Sanderson said. “They also tend to trespass more.”
In reference to golf carts, Sanderson said the speed of them makes them dangerous on county roads.
DeKalb County currently has two golf cart friendly communities — Corunna and Hamilton — which allow golf carts within the town’s limits. Hamilton also allows ORVs on its roads, excluding 4-wheelers.
In discussion of the possible ordinance, Sanderson said he is in favor of allowing 4-wheelers and dirt bikes.
“Motorcycles are just as dangerous as 4-wheelers,” he said.
In allowing those vehicles without turn signals, Sanderson said riders should be familiar with directional hand signals.
The proposed ordinance would limit operators of the ORVs to those 18 and older with a driver’s license. The operator will also have to have insurance on the vehicle and a proposed registration fee would be collected by the county.
Commissioner William Hartman said when the ordinance was brought up several years ago, a proposed registration was part of the ordinance.
Discussion on the issue will continue, with a possible ordinance in the works.
County comes through storm OK
DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker said his crews came through last week’s snow storm with little issues.
Over the three-day period Feb. 2-4, county highway crews drove 10,487 miles while plowing and treating county roads. Crews logged 744.5 hours and used 3,109 gallons of diesel fuel. Each driver averaged 300 miles a day.
Parker said he had issues with two of his trucks during the storm that are currently being worked on. Issues with a third truck was fixed by his crews.
