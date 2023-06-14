AUBURN — Discussion on a possible wheel tax continued at Tuesday’s meeting of the DeKalb County Council, with a potential vote on the matter coming no later than the council’s August meeting.
Funding for the county highway department comes from the gas tax that is collected by the state.
“From the fiscal plan, and you’d warned us about this I think even last year, that highway fund would be underwater in ’25,” council president Rick Ring told financial consultant Jeff Peters who attended Tuesday’s meeting.
“And we need to address that issue for the highway department because that’s a very, very important service that the county offers.”
Money from a wheel tax only may be used for road projects, and not salaries or other highway department projects, he explained.
“The legislature did make some changes in supplemental gas tax that there was an additional 52 million that was coming out to local governments … across the state to all local governments,” Ring noted.
Peters said the county’s fiscal plan shows around $2 million in revenue streams for the motor vehicle highway fund. The budget in 2022 was $2.8 million and $3.56 million in 2023.
“In order to respond to what you’re going to need for road and street, its going to just wipe out the fund … which is not uncommon,” Peters said.
“We see this going on everywhere, so there’s a lot more people that are looking at wheel tax surtax.”
“The whole reason that the wheel tax came onto our agenda was the fact that we did have some people approach us about paving current gravel roads,” Ring said, “but then we also have a major project on C.R. 56 that, due to inflation and the time lag and some bad soil, the cost of that project has gone up considerably that we’re looking at how we’re going to fund that.”
Ring proposed having highway department superintendent Ben Parker at the July council meeting to explain priority projects with a possible vote on a wheel tax in August. If there is no support for a wheel tax from the council in July, the matter would simply die with no vote necessary in August, he added.
If the council votes to implement a wheel tax, it would start in January, he explained.
Ring said he also will obtain wheel tax fee amounts charged by surrounding counties for the next meeting.
A resident of C.R. 39, which is gravel, spoke in favor of a wheel tax but suggested setting a limit on the number of fees charged to individuals.
“It’s not a tax that’s going to be frivolous,” she said.
“I do see that it’s probably the only way that we have a chance of ever getting our road chip and sealed or paved.”
