AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners and DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas Monday discussed incentives that could attract certified officers to the sheriff’s office.
“A police officer from another agency has already been trained, and they bring experience with them. They’ve already graduated from the Indiana law Enforcement Academy and they already know how to be a police officer,” Thomas said.
“When we hire a brand new person, it takes a good year to have them ready to patrol on their own. We have to send them to the academy, they have to do field training, and then after that, they still have to want to be a police officer.”
Thomas said a recruited certified officer can be ready in as little as a couple of months.
“In the past, we’ve had certified officers express that they did not come to the sheriff’s office because they did not want to lose all the vacation time that they had accrued at their current employer. Today, I’m proposing two ideas to assist us with attracting these officers,” Thomas told the commissioners.
He asked for the commissioners’ approval to accept certified officers’ time of service at their previous employer and it be reflected in their “Paid Time Off” time.
For example, Thomas said, a certified officer from a neighboring department who has four years of service would be hired by the sheriff’s office with their four years calculated into the PTO time, giving them 15 days of PTO when they start, as opposed to the current policy of five days after six months.
“This specific issue is what they have cited as the reason for not joining,” Thomas said.
The second incentive proposed by Thomas involves pay. He said the sheriff’s office has a pay matrix which increases the officers’ pay based on their time of service with the county.
“I’m asking for approval to accept a certified officers’ time of service at their previous employer and that time be credited to them under the sheriff’s pay matrix. So if an officer with five years of experience from another agency joins the sheriff’s office, they would start at approximately $55,000 per year, rather than $53,500, which is for a brand new officer,” Thomas said.
“I believe if we implement both these initiatives, it would positively affect our ability to attract certified officers, while dramatically saving the county the expense of training.”
“The advantages of implementing these two incentives I believe far outweigh any potential disadvantages,” Thomas added.
Commissioners President William Hartman asked what it costs to send an officer for training.
Thomas said the officers are paid their full-time salary while they are gone, but he did not have the number, off the top of his head, as far as the cost for attending the academy.
“I think I remember a number of around … $10,000 for an officer to go to the academy,” said Commissioner Todd Sanderson.
“And none of that takes into account the cost of overtime,” said Thomas.
“If we don’t keep our benefits up … where they need to be, we’re training somebody to be a lateral move to somebody else’s department,” said Commissioner Mike Watson.
“These benefits on lateral moves like that are really pretty commonplace I think, among the departments.”
Thomas said many agencies also have implemented a hiring bonus.
“Police departments definitely have to get creative and compete,” he added.
“I like the idea of definitely paying them whatever they would earn — if we get a 10-year candidate that’s a superstar, why wouldn’t you pay them?” said Commissioner Todd Sanderson.
“I would rather see a one-time cash payment than mess with PTO time, personally,” Sanderson added.
“I just think if we make exceptions on the PTO, we’ve discussed that before, you’re going to get other requests … ‘You did it for the sheriff, you need to do it for us.’”
“On the other hand, the sheriff’s office already has a substantially different benefit package than the rest of the employees and public safety or law enforcement is probably the most important primary benefit of county government anyway, so I think we have to weigh, kind of weight those decisions in favor of that premise too,” said Watson.
“What’s been expressed to me is the importance of that time off that they’ve already earned and appreciate. So that’s what’s been expressed as the reason for not coming,” said Thomas.
“Recruiting and retention are just a huge issue right now, and I think, particularly with the law enforcement end of things, we need to really think hard about how we want to structure that,” Watson said.
Thomas said the sheriff’s office is about six deputies short.
“And it’s been that way for as long as I’ve been here,” said Watson, “So I think we need to take a look at what we can do to help the sheriff have a more successful recruiting program.”
Thomas said his office is running a lateral application process where certified officers can apply. That process is open for about another week, he added.
“It would certainly be great to be able to add this on that this is an incentive we have, in case someone is debating their options and trying to make a decision,” Thomas said.
“Our process will end in about a week. So if we’re able to put this out there, that would be helpful. If we can’t, I understand that too.”
On the issue of PTO, Watson said, “I’d be in favor of whatever their seniority level is.”
Auditor Susan Sleeper said that while she agreed with an incentive for trained officers making a lateral move, she asked the commissioners whether they would be prepared for other departments making similar requests.
“It needs a little more thought,” Watson said.
“If you’re down six deputies and the rest of the officers are picking up all that slack, sooner or later you’re going to start losing officers because they get burned out or they get a better offer from somebody else. So somehow or another we’ve got to address this issue.”
“Our office is hurting being down those six people,” Thomas said.
“I think we ought to chew on it for another week,” said Watson.
“I think if we’re going to do something like this we need to really maximize the effect of it and try to get those spots filled as quickly as we can.”
