WEST LAFAYETTE — Fourteen Eastside FFA members attended the 94th Indiana FFA State Convention June 19-22 at Purdue University in West Lafayette.
Throughout the 2022-2023 year, Eastside FFA members focused on growing their roots in community, leadership, and agriculture as they competed, served, and inspired.
Eastside’s FFA members celebrated all of their accomplishments at Purdue University in West Lafayette.
During the general session, Eastside’s chapter was recognized as a Big 10 National Chapter within the state of Indiana as well as awarded the Models of Innovation in “Growing Leaders.”
In order to qualify for this award, the chapter officer team completed a 20-page application that outlined the chapter’s program of activities — events that took place throughout the year. The events were divided into three categories: “Growing Leaders,” “Building Community” and “Strengthening Agriculture.”
For the application, members described the activity, created goals for the events, outlined action plans to accomplish the goals, evaluated the completion of goals at the end of the event, and described the overall impact of these goals on the chapter, school, and community. As a Big 10 Chapter and Model of Innovation winner, the Eastside FFA chapter’s application will compete at the national level against programs across the country.
In addition to this award, Jonathan Prosser and Emma Brown were awarded their state Hoosier Degrees and Hailey Mack competed in the persuasive essay contest.
“To say our chapter is blessed is an understatement,” Eastside FFA adviser Lauren Hook said. “We are incredibly thankful for all of the support from our family, friends, school administration, and community. Without you, our chapter would not be as successful.”
