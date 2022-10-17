AUBURN — Auburn native Zach Heimach is looking to change the status quo in northeast Indiana and is challenging Republican Dr. Tyler Johnson for the Indiana Senate District 14 seat.
“A lot of residents of District 14 are dissatisfied with the status quo,” he said.
The seat has been held by Republican Dennis Kruse for the past 18 years. Kruse announced his retirement in August 2021.
He said the reception of residents of northeast Indiana has been great.
“People have been appreciative to see someone showing up,” Heimach said, about his door-to-door campaigning.
He said it is those responses from the constituents of District 14 that he believes is paying off and making a difference.
“It feels like the footwork is paying off,” Heimach said.
Heimach’s focus is the quality of life of District 14 residents.
“People don’t feel like the government is serving people’s lives,” he said.
He said that means legislators who are informed about issues, legislating with facts instead of attitudes and listening to the people in our community.
“A lot of people have lost faith in our political institutions, and for a good reason,” Heimach said.
“If we are going to implement a policy about education, we should be listening to educators. If we are going to make laws affecting women’s lives, they should be able to have an opinion on that.”
Heimach said if elected, he would work to increase the salaries of teachers within the state, which is ranked near the bottom. Indiana teachers make less than their peers in all of the surrounding states.
“As recommended by the Governor’s Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission, we should be increasing teacher salaries to rectify the significant pay gap, providing flexible pathways for advancement and innovation for high achieving teachers,” Heimach said.
Heimach believes more needs to be done to provide access to mental health care within the state.
Currently, there is one mental health care provider for every 620 residents. In rural areas like much of District 14, there is one provider for every 1,600 residents.
“Mental health is really important to me,” he said. “We need to find the tools to help people navigate life better.”
In talking with teachers and superintendents around northeast Indiana, Heimach said many of them are stressing the need for additional mental health opportunities within the district.
The pandemic in 2020 saw an 873% increase in northeast Indiana’s youth considered “high risk” for suicide, according to Heimach’s website.
“I was glad to see Gov. Holcomb emphasize that our mental health is as important as our physical health,” he said. “If we want to empower each person to reach their full potential, actually address addiction, protect communities and support healthy lives, there is almost no better single opportunity advancing mental health care in Indiana.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.