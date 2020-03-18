In these unprecedented times, it is the commitment of our community to support and uplift each other that will carry us through. Each day, find a new activity, uplifting message or story of strength to give you hope and a feeling of connection. Thank you, Excelsior Arts Academy, for your work to make DeKalb county life more than ordinary.
Every day at 11 a.m., Excelsior Arts Academy will be posting a video story time for our friends who are home with children and need a relaxing story break.
Students, board members, staff and the rest of our Excelsior Family will be reading stories, sharing skits or performing fun monologue stories that are designed to allow parents to schedule this break into their days at home over the coming weeks. Stories should not exceed 15 minutes. Join via Facebook at facebook.com/ExcelsiorArtsAcademy/
