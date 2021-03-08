AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents over the three-day weekend.
Monday’s new-case report continues a improving trend in which 32 cases have been confirmed in the past seven days — an average of 4.6 per day.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,920 since the start of the pandemic.
Monday’s new patients include one between 21-30 years of age; two between 31-40; one who is 41-50 years old; two who are 51-60; five who are 61-70; two who are 71-80; and none over the age of 80.
A total of 76 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department.
