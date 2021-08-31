AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival is gearing up to celebrate its 65th year this Labor Day weekend.
“Last weekend marked the official beginning of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival 2021 with our Cheers kick-off event, the NATMUS Garage Cruise and the crowning of our new Miss ACD, Abbey Russell. We are excited to welcome everyone back to Auburn this year to celebrate with us,” said festival executive director Leslie Peel.
“We are happy to be able to offer many of those events our visitors have enjoyed attending year after year including our Friday downtown Auburn Cruise-In, Saturday Parade of Classics, and concerts both evenings, along with a couple of new events as well.
“Unfortunately, the Historic Home Tour and the Dancing with the DeKalb Stars events have been canceled for this year. However, all of the remaining 2021 ACD festival scheduled events are proceeding, at this time.”
This morning, the Hoosier Tour was scheduled to depart from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum to travel to Findlay Ohio, with a Thursday return at 11:45 a.m., just prior to the kick-off luncheon. The ACD Festival Wine Release Party will replace the dancing event at Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard later that evening, with Big Caddy Daddy performing from 7-9 p.m.
“The ACD Club is expecting a strong turnout this year with nearly 200 Auburns, Cords and Duesenbergs coming for the ACD reunion and festival,” said Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club President Craig Birkhold.
See the ACD Club cars parked on 9th Street near the Auburn Hotel, as well as at Eckhart Park on Saturday morning before the parade. Information for ACD Club events, like the Night at the Museum dinner on Friday at 5:30 p.m., can be found on the festival website’s schedule of events.
Local museums will be hosting various events over Labor Day weekend. The ACDA museum will host a Classic Car Concert at the museum plaza with the Sweetwater All-Stars on Thursday, at 6 p.m. This is a new event for 2021. The Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum, near Worldwide Auctioneers, will host a swap meet Thursday through Sunday. The National Auto and Truck Museum will host its annual pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Friday before cars roll into downtown Auburn for the downtown cruise-in at 10 a.m. around courthouse square. Check all of the local museum websites for additional event information.
“We are so excited for the return of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival for its 65th year and can’t wait to welcome all of our friends back to Auburn, the ‘Home of the Classics,’” said Brandon J. Anderson, executive director and CEO of the ACDA museum.
“After two years since all being together, we look forward to being with our fellow ACD family members and celebrating our shared passion and history with our friends for this week-long festival that still rivals all other classic car club gatherings across the nation. Welcome back to Auburn,” he said.
The DeKalb County Fairgrounds will host Auburn Americana on Friday and Saturday starting at 8 a.m. for a new swap meet, car corral and judged car show event on Union Street. Vendor spaces for the swap meet are now full, as is the judged car show registration. Car corral space is over 70% full. Visit auburnamericana.com for more information.
Parking for Auburn Americana will be across from Auburn Gear, off Auburn Drive, with two shuttles running to and from the fairgrounds. Additional parking will be available near the Community Foundation of DeKalb County. Parking for disabled patrons will be available in the lot at the corner of 14th Street and Union Street. Ambassador Enterprises, the site of the old YMCA, at 310 N. Main St., will also allow parking for disabled visitors visiting festival events closer to courthouse square.
New for 2021 is the addition of the Fort Financial Kiddie Cruiser Parade, on Saturday. Check-in starts at 11:30 a.m. at the James Cultural Plaza, at the corner of 7th and Jackson street. The event begins at noon. Children ages 12 and under, with an adult, can bike, ride, scoot, skate their way down part of the Parade of Classics route before the ACD Club cars roll through. Children may ride on anything with wheels, but not motorized vehicles. Wearing a helmet during the event is encouraged. The festival requests no pets. All participants are required to sign a waiver. For more information, visit acdfestival.org for more information and to download the event waiver, which is required for participation.
On Saturday, watch the ACD Club women behind the wheel in the Parade of Classics to celebrate this year’s festival theme. The Futurliner #10 from NATMUS will roll through the parade as well, along with the grand marshal Lyn St. James, former Indy 500 Rookie of the Year, with opportunities to meet St. James at the Peter Franklin Jewelers’ Airstream following the parade. St. James will also be at the ACDA museum on Friday at 1:30 p.m. for a meet and greet, included in the price of museum admission. Expect to see memorabilia from her racing days on display as a temporary loan from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Visit the James Cultural Plaza from 4-6 p.m. to enjoy a free ride in a classic car, sponsored by State Farm, Joyce Hefty-Covell, as a part of the Ticket to Ride event.
More cars will roll into town Saturday evening with the Fast and Fabulous event. Sponsored by SweetCars and Sweetwater, this event will feature exotic cars from the Fort Wayne Driving Club. Jeeps, as part of the Summit City Wheelers club, also will roll into Auburn that evening as a part of the Jeep Invasion, sponsored by Shepherd’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
“Almost all of our events are held outdoors,” Peel said. “As we have over the last year, we will continue to follow the guidance of our DeKalb County Health Department as we prepare for a very busy weekend. We will have additional restrooms, as well as sanitizing stations throughout the downtown area.
Dr. Mark Souder, DeKalb County Board of Health, continues to remind visitors of the importance of mask wearing. “We want everyone to have fun. We are all excited to celebrate the return of the ACD Club members and their cars to Auburn, and we want to do so in a safe manner, of course,” she said. “If you are sick, or experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID or another illness, or if you’ve been in contact with anyone who has been sick or exposed to COVID recently, please refrain from attending our events.”
“Thank you, in advance, to all of our generous sponsors without whose help we would not be able to have an ACD Festival like we do,” Peel said. “It takes a great amount of cooperation and teamwork among many groups to make the ACD Festival happen each year including our local law enforcement, the community of Auburn, local leaders and groups, business owners, auctions, museums, DeKalb County Visitors Bureau, ACD Festival board members, many volunteers and more.”
For ACD Festival event information, visit the ACD Festival Facebook page or acdfestival.org for the most up-to-date schedule. ACD Festival magazines are available at local museums, businesses and the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau. Contact the ACD Festival office with questions, 925-3600.
