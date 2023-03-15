Vaccination, testing clinics planned
The Indiana State Department of Health will be hosting two COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics in DeKalb County.
The first will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum, 1601 S. Wayne St., Auburn.
Tsecond will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at New Hope Christian Center, 900 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be on hand to vaccinate people ages 5 and older. Updated, bivalent Pfizer (ages 5 and up) and Moderna (ages 12 and up) boosters available whom have had their primary doses. The new booster can be given if it has been at least two months since the last COVID-19 vaccination.
It is recommended that people who have had a COVID-19 infection to wait at least three months before getting the new booster. Flu vaccine will also be available (ages 3 and up). You can register at ourshot.in.gov. Walk-ins are also welcome.
