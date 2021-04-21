AUBURN — The Auburn Parks Department could sponsor events serving alcohol under a proposal discussed by an Auburn Common Council committee Tuesday.
The Parks Department presented a plan in which it would be the only sponsor of alcohol events. An example might be an event in which participants create a painting while tasting wine.
“It adds another level of service to the community,” said Councilman Jim Finchum, who added that parks departments in many other communities allow events with alcohol.
The council’s three-member committee on ordinances and resolutions said a final version of the alcohol rules will be created for the full council to consider at a future meeting. All seven council members attended Tuesday’s committee meeting.
Before the full council discusses the proposal, city officials will investigate how it would affect the city’s liability insurance and whether Eckhart Park’s deed contains any restrictions on alcohol. The park was donated to the city more than a century ago by philanthropist Charles Eckhart of Auburn, who once ran for governor of Indiana on a Prohibition Party ticket.
In the full council meeting Tuesday, the council began the process of purchasing the site of the county highway department, on the north side of Eckhart Park.
The plan to buy approximately 5.5 acres of land for its appraised value of $305,000 passed on the first of two required votes.
The purchase ordinance says the city “desires to acquire the County Highway Department real estate which is directly adjacent to Eckhart Park for the purpose of expanding access, greenway and to provide connectivity with recreational activities within the County of DeKalb and the City of Auburn.”
The city would pay all costs of closing, recording, and title insurance. The County Highway Department would be allowed to remain at the property rent-free for two years from the date of closing.
The DeKalb County Commissioners are working toward a purchase of approximately 15 acres on the east side of Waterloo as a larger home for the highway department.
In another real estate transaction, the council voted to vacated at 22.5-by-70-foot right-of-way bordering the east side of 317 W. 7th St. that was never developed as a street. Ownership will go to the property owner, Good Holdings LLC, which has been maintaining the land.
The city will retain an easement to maintain existing utility infrastructure.
