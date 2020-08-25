AUBURN — Supporters of the Spencerville Covered Bridge received an update on a project to repair the historic structure during a meeting of the DeKalb County Commissioners Monday.
Mary Hollabaugh-Diehl, representing the Friends of the Covered Bridge, spoke to the commissioners about the group’s fundraising efforts. The group has been able to meet its goal of raising $50,000, set in February, which will be used toward repairs to the 1873 bridge over the St. Joseph River.
That, she said, is a testament that the bridge in an integral part of DeKalb County and is not a financial burden but an asset.
In July, the commissioners learned DeKalb County will receive a $50,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation to help with repairing the bridge.
The bridge has been closed since October 2018, when an inspection discovered rotting timbers on one end.
Replacing the rotting support timbers has been estimated to cost $162,000. Commissioners decided to also replace the wooden floor, which is considered to have tripping hazards, bringing the estimated cost to $220,000.
During Monday’s meeting, DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker said a “start-up meeting” with grant representatives from the state will take place Wednesday.
The county expects to release bid packets to contractors to perform the repairs in the next two months, Commissioner Don Grogg said. Once contracts are awarded, work is expected to take place during the winter, he added.
“Everybody is anxious,” Hollabaugh-Diehl said of those who are waiting for the project to begin. “I know it’s on the horizon to get started.”
Grogg applauded the Friends group saying it had done a “tremendous job.”
Hollabaugh-Diehl said the group’s next goal is to capitalize on the bridge, showing it has value to the whole county. “We want to showcase that,” she added.
Commissioners’ President William Hartman suggested there could be a celebration when the bridge is re-opened.
“We’ll pull that off, no problem,” Hollabaugh-Diehl said.
She noted that 2023 will mark the 150th anniversary of the bridge, and events are being planned around the bridge to build the excitement.
It is hoped that a cruise-in, with food trucks, will take place in September, she added.
The bridge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In an internet poll this year conducted by the Indiana Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology, it was chosen as Indiana’s favorite historic resource.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.