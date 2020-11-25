Many of my workshop attendees sometimes respond to my thought-provoking questions with a “I really never gave that much thought.”
It is so hard to keep a focus on how you want your co-parenting journey to go, or the real importance of that relationship, if you are in the middle of court litigation at the onset of separation or divorce, and trying to follow temporary orders, or even if you are many months or years post-separation or divorce and final orders are already in place.
It is paramount to try to keep your co-parenting and court litigation separate. That is just one way of being able to reach respectful and responsible co-parenting. I have said in previous columns that redefining your relationship can help with that. The relationship you have with your ex relating to your court proceedings is, or could be completely different than the relationship you have with them as the other parent of your child(ren). Try to keep that in mind as you are moving forward in your co-parenting journey.
That all being said, my thought-provoking question is, “Is there something that you are not doing in your co-parenting relationship, but that you are expecting from your ex?”
I ask this for you to keep in mind that this is a very easy fix if this is part of your co-parenting experience, because of possible anger and emotion about temporary orders or final orders. Be honest about your answer. Be honest about if anger and emotion about your final orders are or could be part of your responsibility for how you are co-parenting. It is not uncommon and is why I am using it as an example.
When co-parenting, if you can remove anger, emotion, right fighting and competition for co-parent decision-making, then your child(ren)’s best interest are put before any agenda (intentional or not intentional), directed toward an ex because of anger and emotion.
Especially in the beginning of your co-parenting journey, those temporary orders can include a custody/visitation, a possible child support order, spousal maintenance order (depending on your state), possibly a division of some of your property, just to name a few things. All of this can and usually does get in the way of how to set a standard and an expectation for how you want to co-parent. If anger and emotion are in the way, then it for sure will affect being able to even have a healthy, respectful conversation about your co-parenting. For this example, formula part number two, “set aside your differences,” is so important.
I hope you will apply past co-parenting tools and formula part number two for change to your situation, if you recognize yourself in this example, and to be able to see a hopeful change to your co-parenting relationship and experience.
I hope you all have a great week.
