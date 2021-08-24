Local police make 4 arrests Aug. 19-21
AUBURN — Law enforcement officers working in DeKalb County made 4 arrests between Aug. 19-21, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Cooper Wilson, 21, of the 2500 block of C.R. 19, Waterloo, was arrested at 5 p.m. Aug. 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Jeremy Henderson, 43, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested Aug. 19 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Ethan Schimmoller, 28, of the 100 block of Worth Road, Auburn, was arrested at 3:55 a.m. Aug. 21 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Ryan Gibler, 42, of the 1000 block of Williams Drive, Hillsdale, Michigan, was arrested at 11:47 a.m. Aug. 21 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
