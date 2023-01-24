Library program

A photo of Lester and Viola Hamman is part of the Willennar Genealogy Center’s online photo archives. The genealogy center will host a Valentine’s Day program on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Genealogy Center hosting Valentine’s

Day program

AUBURN — The Willennar Genealogy Center, a service of Eckhart Public Library, will host a Valentine’s Day program on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

The program, DeKalb County is for Lovers, will showcase the sometimes surprising history of marriage in Indiana and DeKalb County.

Most civil marriage records include the groom’s name and bride’s maiden name. Some records also provide information on the couple’s occupations and parents’ names. Marriage records are a valuable resource for genealogists, and participants in this program will learn how to find and use these marriage records in their own genealogy research.

