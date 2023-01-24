Genealogy Center hosting Valentine’s
Day program
AUBURN — The Willennar Genealogy Center, a service of Eckhart Public Library, will host a Valentine’s Day program on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
The program, DeKalb County is for Lovers, will showcase the sometimes surprising history of marriage in Indiana and DeKalb County.
Most civil marriage records include the groom’s name and bride’s maiden name. Some records also provide information on the couple’s occupations and parents’ names. Marriage records are a valuable resource for genealogists, and participants in this program will learn how to find and use these marriage records in their own genealogy research.
