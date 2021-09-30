AUBURN — A pair of final-year 4-H’ers went out on top in Wednesday night’s 4-H Beef Show at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
Kalyn Heffley showed the grand champion steer, and Lauren Brown won the premier showmanship title in judging at the 4-H Livestock Arena on the fairgrounds.
“This is my 10th year in 4-H, so it was a great way to end my 4-H career,” Brown said. “My favorite project’s always been beef, and my steer, Pedro, just worked really well with me tonight.”
The first step in Heffley’s victory was convincing her father she should enter the show, she said. She spotted her future-champion steer on a trip to Badskey Show Cattle in rural Corunna.
“At first, my dad was like, ‘No, we’re not going to get a steer — not this year’ — just going to do heifers and stuff,” Heffley said, “but eventually, we convinced him, we got him, and then the rest is history.”
Heffley’s steer grew into a black-coated bruiser weighing 1,330 pounds. She named him Chongo, after the horse of a professional rodeo star.
“I like that name. It’s a winner’s name — it’s a champion’s name,” Heffley said. “I think what made him the champion … is his attitude, rather than how he was built structurally or anything. He comes in here, and he does what he’s supposed to. He loves it, knows what he’s going to do, and I think that’s what really helped.”
Beef show judge John Jacobs of Liberty Center said he was rewarding “functional cattle that still had a look, but yet market-ready, heavy-muscled cattle that are big-bodied and practical — ones that are efficient, and are still mobile and sound.”
Heffley previously showed grand champion steers in 2017 and 2018, and she also exhibited the grand champion heifer in 2018.
“I’m just on the end of the rope. … They’re the stars of the show, I’m in the background,” she said about her winning cattle.
A June graduate of DeKalb High School, Heffley said she intends to enlist in the military service, but has not chosen which branch.
“It’s something I always wanted to do as a kid,” she said.
At the end of Wednesday’s beef show, Heffley returned to the ring as one of four finalists for the premier showmanship award, along with Brown, Madison Albaugh and Hayden Williams.
“You just hope you run into one showman of this caliber, and we’ve got four of them out here that on any given day could certainly be the winner,” Jacobs said, before choosing Brown as best of the best.
Brown won the premier beef showmanship contest for the fourth time in the past five years. This year’s victory qualifies her to return to the Supreme Showmanship competition, which will match premier showmanship winners from several livestock breeds Friday at 7 p.m. in the Livestock Arena. She won the Supreme Showmanship title in 2019.
A freshman at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Brown said she is majoring in animal science and focusing on pre-veterinary medicine.
“I think it’s always been a team effort between the animal and the person” in showmanship, Brown said, “as well as my support system in the back of the ring always supporting me and giving me these opportunities, and I’m just so, so, so thankful that God has given me all these opportunities and just the people that I’ve met along my 4-H journey.”
