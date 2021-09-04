Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall.
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, public hearing on the year 2022 budget, Commissioners Courtroom, DeKalb County Courthouse. The public hearing will pause at 9 a.m. for the DeKalb County Airport Authority’s public hearing. After that hearing is complete, the DeKalb County public hearing will resume.
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
5:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works unsafe building committee, 215 S. Broadway.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, meeting at the Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, public hearing on the year 2022 budget, Commissioners Courtroom, DeKalb County Courthouse.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall.
5 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson Street, Auburn, executive session to discuss a performance evaluation of individual employees. Following the executive session, the board will meet to adopt the 2022 budget at 6 p.m. at the same location. Following the 2022 budget adoption, the board will meet at 6:10 p.m. at the same location for the monthly business meeting.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.