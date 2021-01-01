“A lot of good things” happened during his 12-plus years as a DeKalb County Commissioner, Don Grogg said this week.
Grogg’s final year in office ended Thursday. His achievements were made possible by “all three commissioners working together,” he said.
Topping his list of good things is the building of the Community Corrections Center that opened in early February 2020 at the west edge of Auburn.
Grogg calls the center “a great thing for DeKalb County” that will save taxpayers’ money in the long run and help low-level offenders work on rehabilitation.
By housing up to 52 people in a work-release program, the center will ease pressure on the aging and crowded DeKalb County Jail in downtown Auburn, Grogg said.
“A new jail is needed, but just not right now,” he said. “We’re getting by. It’s not perfect, but it’s not supposed to be a nice place to live, either.”
Grogg also takes pride in a courthouse security system that began operation in mid-2019.
“We did a lot of investigating, a lot of soul searching on that,” with a goal to improve safety while maintaining the aesthetics of the courthouse, he said.
“We’ve really worked hard on the insurance and the benefits for the employees,” Grogg said about the county government staff. “We’ve got good employees, we’ve got to keep them.”
One employee he singled out, Highway Superintendent Ben Parker, “brought so much money into this county” with successful applications for the state’s Community Crossings fund, Grogg said.
The worst moments during Grogg’s career came when a wind-power developer sought approval to build was wind turbine in northwestern DeKalb County, he said.
“We were just gathering facts, and the people of northwest DeKalb County thought we, the commissioners, were the enemy,” Grogg said. “I was glad to see that get over with.” Commissioners eventually opposed a wind farm.
Throughout his time in office, the commissioners were as transparent as possible, Grogg said, adding that meetings were open to the public and recorded, with minutes posted online.
Grogg served as president of the commissioners for nine of his 12 1/4 years in office. For 2020, he encouraged William Hartman to preside. Hartman will be the only experienced commissioner as the new year begins. Grogg and Jackie Rowan retired, and Mike Watson and Todd Sanderson were elected to replace them.
Grogg said, “I think the two new commissioners coming in are going to be new eyes and new thoughts.”
