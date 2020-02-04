WEST LAFAYETTE — Six graduates of the Purdue University College of Agriculture were recognized as recipients of the Agricultural Alumni Association’s highest honor — the Certificate of Distinction — during the annual Ag Alumni Fish Fry on Feb. 1 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
The Certificate of Distinction is presented annually to professionals who have contributed significantly to agriculture, forestry or natural resources through career accomplishments, organizational involvement, community service and other activities.
Beth Bechdol of rural Auburn is among the recipients.
Indiana’s agbioscience sector is gaining national — and international — attention, in large part because of the efforts of AgriNovus, led by Bechdol, Purdue said.
By attracting innovative companies focused on plant science, animal health and nutrition, human food and nutrition and high-tech agriculture, Bechdol has helped the state become a leader in this arena. For five years ,Bechdol has been president and CEO of AgriNovus Indiana, the state’s initiative focused on advancing the agbioscience sector as a nationally recognized leader.
“I believe Beth’s hallmark service has been in the formation and leadership of AgriNovus Indiana,” said Greg Deason, senior vice president of entrepreneurship and place making, Purdue Research Foundation. “She worked to strengthen, align and connect people and resources in the agbiosciences. Her service to AgriNovus made an impact on Indiana and beyond.”
After earning her bachelor’s degree at Georgetown University, Bechdol completed a master’s degree in agricultural economics from Purdue University. Early in her career, she worked for the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee and the USDA’s Farm and Foreign Agricultural Services in Washington, D.C. In 2005, she became the first deputy director of the new Indiana State Department of Agriculture.
Prior to her leadership of AgriNovus, Bechdol was director of agribusiness strategies at Indianapolis-based law firm Ice Miller LLP and also president of the Agribusiness Council of Indiana.
With her recent appointment as deputy director general at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Bechdol will lead several programs as well as a new office of innovation at the agency focused on reducing world hunger. She will be based in Rome.
Also receiving Certificates of Distinction were:
Dale Griffin of Cutler: In 33 years, more than 3,300 students have passed through Griffin’s high school classroom. He has been an agricultural sciences teacher and co-advisor of the Rossville Junior/Senior High School FFA chapter since graduating from Purdue University with a master’s degree in agricultural education.
Roger Hadley II of Woodburn: After graduating from Purdue University, Hadley started his career at Maumee Valley Seeds Inc. in 1975, spending 12 years in various roles, including research manager, before leaving to farm full-time. He currently grows corn and soybeans, and he raises cattle for freezer beef.
Mark Legan of Coatesville: Legan and his wife, Phyllis, have built a livestock and grain operation in west central Indiana, bringing their daughter and son-in-law on board in recent years and forming partnerships with other family farms around Indiana to raise pigs for the farm.
Renee McKee of Attica: In December 2019, McKee retired from her role as assistant director of Purdue Extension and 4-H youth development program leader, but the programming she built will continue to shape Indiana youth for years to come.
William “Brad” Smith of Rockville, Maryland: After earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in forestry from Purdue, Smith went on to a 40-year career with the U.S. Forest Service, helping to modernize forestry inventory, analysis and reporting in the United States and globally.
