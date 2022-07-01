AUBURN — With water service hookups complete along 9th Street Friday morning, crews were busy patching the roadway with asphalt before the heat of the day and the busy holiday weekend.
The construction project is part of the downtown Auburn streetscape project, which encompasses work along 9th Street between Main and Cedar; Cedar Street south of 9th Street and a small portion of Main Street north and south of 9th Street.
Troy Ackerman, assistant city engineer, said the project is on schedule at this point.
“Everything is going well so far with the project,” he said Friday morning.
With the water service complete, crews from M.F Projects LLC of Waterloo will turn their attention to Main Street beginning next week.
Main Street from 9th to 8th streets will be closed next week as crews begin work on that block. Work will include the removal of sidewalks and curbing along with the replacement of water service to each business along the block.
The Wednesday farmer’s market will continue as scheduled with the city closing Main Street between 8th and 7th streets to allow vendors the opportunity to park on both sides of the street.
Ackerman said crews will also be pouring concrete next week as they start to replace the curbs and sidewalks.
During the construction, all businesses along Main Street will remain open and patrons are asked just to take caution when visiting a business.
The total project includes new curbing, ADA compliant brick faced sidewalks, ADA compliant curb ramps, trees and tree grates, benches, lighting upgrades and street pavement replacement along with new trash receptacles. It will also include the replacement of water service to the water meter of each business.
The project has a price tag of $598,421.40. The majority of the work is scheduled to be completed by Labor Day weekend, in time for the ACD Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.