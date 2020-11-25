AUBURN — Drainage and park improvements were on the agenda for the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety on Wednesday.
The board approved a study of the “failing condition” of the John Ketchum drain in west Auburn, as City Engineer Daryl McConnell described it.
A&Z Engineering will conduct a study of the drain in a joint effort with the DeKalb County surveyor’s office.
McConnell said the drain runs under the Pizza Hut restaurant and near Taco Bell and West Edge manufactured housing park in west Auburn. He said it has caused problems with flooding behind Pizza Hut.
Plans call for increasing the drain’s size and relocating it. Runoff from a county-owned pond on the west side of Interstate 69 will be redirected from the drain and sent toward the west.
The board also approved a project to replace the floor in the pavilion at Eckhart Park. A contract for a new floor has been awarded to B West Flooring of Auburn for $13,626. Park employees will remove the existing floor over the winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.