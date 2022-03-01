FORT WAYNE — Despite being named as a settling party in a residential rate settlement agreement with Indiana Michigan Power (I&M), residential customers within the city of Auburn won’t see a break on their electric bills.
Late last week, I&M announced it would reduce its residential rates after the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) approved the settlement agreement. Under the settlement, I&M will reduce its base rates for Indiana residential customers by nearly 6%. The $94.7 million reduction will occur over two phases; the first effective immediately and the second in January 2023.
At the same time, I&M will continue to increase its investments for enhancing reliability by upgrading aging infrastructure in Indiana. As part of its Powering the Next plan, I&M will invest more than $350 million in reliability and grid resiliency improvements to the electric distribution system.
“The rate order referred to relative to I&M is an Indiana retail rate order and has no direct impact on wholesale customers which Auburn Electric is,” said a consultant for Auburn Electric. “The full service agreement with I&M is a wholesale agreement. The cost of service determinants that provide for change are tied into findings of the Michigan Commission.”
Although I&M originally requested a $104 million annual increase in rates, the company has the ability to decrease its base rates as a result of a separate settlement agreement reached in September, after the original rate case was filed.
That agreement removes the Unit 2 portion of I&M’s coal-fueled generation plant in Rockport from customer rates, beginning in January 2023.
The consultant did say that the Rockport 2 decision could have future ramifications for city residents.
“The end of the lease for Rockport 2 and its impact on the wholesale rate charged to Auburn is still yet to be reflected in the Auburn billing,” the consultant said. “The Rockport decision will also impact depreciation expense and transport charges.”
I&M received increased base rates in 2018 and 2020.
“We are very appreciative of the commission’s approval of the rate case settlement agreement. It will reduce annual base rates by more than $94 million when fully implemented next year while holding the monthly residential customer charge at its current $15.00 level,” said Bill Fine, Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor. “The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) put considerable technical and legal resources into this case, while negotiating the agreement with a wide range of consumer parties, local governments, and I&M.”
Settling parties, in addition to the OUCC and I&M, include the Citizens Action Coalition of Indiana, a group of I&M’s industrial customers (including I/N Tek, Linde, Marathon Petroleum Company, and Messer), The Kroger Co., Wal-Mart, the Wabash Valley Power Alliance, and municipal governments and utilities (including Auburn, Fort Wayne, Marion, Muncie, and South Bend).
“Indiana Michigan Power is pleased to have the ability to reduce rates while continuing to invest in I&M’s infrastructure, making the grid more resilient and enhancing reliability as part of our Powering the Next plan,” Steve Baker, president and chief operating officer of I&M, said in a written statement. “By collaborating with the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) and a number of other groups representing stakeholders, together we reached a settlement that serves the best interests of our customers.”
The consultant for Auburn Electric said the Indiana I&M order also has a jurisdictional allocation between Indiana, Michigan and wholesale allocations, which also may impact the cost to Auburn Electric in the future.
“The current agreement with I&M allows for changes but relative to orders issued by the Michigan Commission,” it said.
The consultant said because of Auburn’s intervention in I&M’s last Michigan rate case the city was able to question the amount of nuclear decommissioning expense and the Michigan Commission approved a much lower amount which benefited Auburn relative to a credit of approximately $250,000 per year.
“The likelihood of the Michigan Commission approving another reduction in the nuclear decommissioning expense allocated to Auburn is possible based on the Indiana order,” the consultant said, however it would be minimal. “The bottom line is that the I&M Indiana electric retail order has no direct impact on Auburn Electric customers, but does suggest that the Michigan Commission must act to address the Rockport order.
Enhancing reliability, updating technology
As part of the $350 million investment, I&M plans to upgrade and replace aging infrastructure, and add technology to reduce the number and duration of power outages.
Specific Indiana plans include replacing more than 2,500 poles and 120 miles of power lines, and inspecting and maintaining trees and other vegetation along 4,000 line miles. Vegetation is the No. 1 cause of customer outages.
I&M will also continue to replace older-technology meters with new smart meters. Current plans are for all Michigan meters to be transitioned to AMI by the end of 2022 and all Indiana meters to be transitioned by mid-2024. Smart meters provide I&M insight into the distribution system to detect any issues or outages on the system and respond in a more efficient manner.
The smart meters also enable customers to gain more control over their energy use by using online tools to monitor their energy usage. Among other advantages, customers don’t need to wait for a technician to come to their home or business to start or stop service. With smart meters, remote connect/disconnect of power is possible in a few hours or less.
I&M’s technology additions include more tools to enhance the reliability of the energy delivery system.
More “self-healing” grid technology will be installed to detect power outages and automatically re-route electricity to customers, enabling I&M to respond quicker if an outage occurs and detect potential safety risks.
More clean energy
The plan also supports I&M’s continued transition to more clean energy sources by removing generation costs associated with Rockport Plant Unit 2 — half of I&M’s coal-fired generating capacity — from customer rates. I&M’s nuclear, solar, wind and hydro generation resulted in more than 80% of the energy I&M generated in 2021 being emission-free.
I&M expects to issue a request for proposals (RFP) in March to seek nearly 800 megawatts (MW) of wind generation and nearly 500 MW of solar generation. The new generation is part of I&M’s plan to add 2,100 MW of wind and solar by 2028.
For more information on this case and the settlement agreement, visit www.in.gov/oucc/featured-topics/indiana-michigan-power-i-and-m-rates/indiana-michigan-power-rate-case-2021-2022/.
