AUBURN — A bicyclist suffered injuries Tuesday night in a collision with a car, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Joshua Milliman, 44, of Fort Wayne, was transported to a hospital with complaints of lower back pain. He later was released from the hospital, police said.
At 10:27 p.m., Skyler Ratty, 19, of Fort Wayne was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu northbound in the 4900 block of C.R. 23. A report said Ratty told police he did not see Milliman, who also was traveling north in the right lane on a Schwinn bicycle.
The car hit the bicycle from behind, damaging the front grille of the car and the back tire of the bicycle, police said.
The Auburn Fire Department and DeKalb EMS assisted the sheriff’s department at the scene.
