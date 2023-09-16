Today, I am back to my series, “Setting things up similar in each home to lessen the confusion for children,” with the topic of technology. Included in this topic today is phones and video games.
I have shared with all of you before that for co-parents, the number one complaint in my workshop is communication. Regarding the children though, the number one complaint in the workshop is technology. The technology complaints vary.
For phone use, the complaints are different opinions on if the child is ready for a phone. For video games, the complaints are no structure in one of the homes, to not agreeing to the different types of video games the children are playing. For both of these, the complaints are that there is not enough supervision and no standard in place for how much time a child is allowed on any technology device, whether gaming or phones. This is actually why communication is so important for these topics in this series.
Regarding phones, one of you may think that your child is old enough to have a phone, but your child may not be mature and responsible enough to handle the responsibility that comes with the privilege of having a phone. Regarding video games, one of you may think that the video games your child is exposed to is not age appropriate or maybe too violent.
The examples I am sharing are why setting things up similar in each home to lessen the confusion for your children is so important. It is confusing for the children to have to navigate through two different sets of rules and/or expectations about phone use or gaming, or any technology for that matter, due to co-parents unable to set aside their differences and communicate with each other about each other’s possible concerns for technology use.
You could start your conversation with how each of you feel about this topic in general. One of you may have zero concerns and the other may have a list. Both are OK. Remember though, if you are working on lessening the confusion for your children, then some sort of agreement needs to happen and one of you, or both of you may need to be flexible with your position and opinion about technology use in general.
Working as a team and presenting a united front will lessen the ability for the children to pit one parent against the other. That is not uncommon for children who are trying to navigate themselves through their new normal.
It is OK for you to ask your ex what rules, expectations and standards they have in place for technology use in their home. That is also another great way to begin a discussion with your ex. Remember, it is super important to not let anger and emotion at your ex get in the way of respectfully and responsibly handling a situation about best interest for your children regarding technology.
Co-parents are raising their children together, while apart, but that does not lessen the importance of what that can look like, while you are no longer a part of each other’s everyday lives. You can do this.
KARI CLEMMER, a DeKalb High School graduate, is author and instructor of The Co-Parenting Workshop. She instructs co-parenting education and is a co-parenting coach in Dallas. Email Kari.clemmer@aol.com with questions or comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.