GARRETT — A local company will be handling Garrett’s trash hauling service in the new year, following action by the Garrett Board of Works Tuesday.
Washler Inc., with facilities in the industrial park, will be the contracted hauler for the next five years, effective Jan. 1, 2022. The current contract with Republic Service expires in December.
Two bids were opened at the board’s Sept. 7 session. Current contractor Republic Services submitted the lower bid at $421,299, compared to Washler Inc. at $512,808. Both bids included curbside recycling. City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff took the bids under advisement to determine they were “apples-to-apples.”
At issue going forward was whether to include bimonthly curbside recycling for the city’s 2,300 residential users at an additional cost of about $4 per month. An optional residential curbside recycling service has about 275 subscribers.
Brinkerhoff noted the cost for bulk biannual citywide cleanup in a separate option is cheaper using Washler Inc. at a cost of $1,200 per clean up due to its Garrett site. Republic Services, who does not have a physical location in Garrett, quoted $625 per roll-off bin, of which 11 were used last spring.
An online survey for residents to vote for or against the added curbside recycling service was implemented in October.
Garrett IT Director Rick Vie revealed 58% of residents were in favor of fall and spring curbside cleanup instead to taking to the street barn, but it was a virtual tie to have additional curbside recycling bins at residences at an extra charge per customer; 125 in favor and 119 were not.
Mayor Todd Fiandt noted chronic customer complaints about missing and/or late pickup, often due to shortage of drivers or truck issues, and the hauler considering alleys with 1-1/2 inches of snow as too dangerous to travel. Most residential pickups are done in the alleys.
Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle said her office hears and documents complaints from customers who have to wait a good 3-4 months to replace or bring in new cans, and they are repetitive month-after-month.
Based on the survey, board member Dave Demske noted residents did not want to go forward with residential recycling. Washler’s cost-of-service was higher with that component, but when removed, was competitive with Republic Services.
A new contract with Washler would need to include verbiage such as defining missed collections and change insurance terms, Brinkerhoff added.
Also Tuesday, Vie submitted a bid from AES for new phones for the city. The company’s phone system bundled with current internet service would be a monthly recurring charge of $1,759 and a one-time charge of 1,583.
At the board’s Oct. 12 meeting, Atlas IT submitted a proposal that included a flat fee of $10,569.22 and a monthly fee of $245 for 45 phones. Mid-City Office Systems quoted a flat fee of $9,405 and a monthly fee of $690 that includes one hour of technical support.
Demske suggested looking into a lease program for the phones to keep them from becoming obsolete every three-to-five years. Vie will look into that option and offer findings to the board at another session.
Police Chief Roland McPherson told board members Garrett Patrol Sgt. Kevin Kyle will be leaving the department for a position with the Warsaw Police Department this week.
He has offered conditional offers of employment to Braylon Gagnon, currently on the reserve force, and Cameron Manning, pending required physical and mental testing. McPherson hopes to have Gagnon on the force by the first of December and Manning on board in January.
The board also gave approval to get costs for two new squad cars to replace a Dodge Charger and Ford Explorer, both with more than 100,000 miles.
McPherson’s report showed officers responded to 172 calls for service, including four property damage and two personal injury accidents between Oct. 18-31.
Four total arrests were made; one each for traffic, battery, warrant and miscellaneous charges. Officers made 75 business checks during the two-week period.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 14 code violations from Oct. 19 to Nov. 1 for combinations of rubbish, high grass and weeds, harborage of vermin and obnoxious odors or stenches.
She noted six certified letters were sent during the period, with 16 code violations complied, 14 abates forwarded to City Hall for non-compliance billing, one abate forwarded to the street department for clean-up, two second-violation properties, and one each third- and fourth-violations. For far this year, 717 abate notices have been served, the report showed.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported mowing, tree trimming and pothole repairs continue, and leaf pick up has begun.
He reminded residents to separate leaves from other debris at the curbs for pickup.
A concrete curb has been replaced on Fuller Drive near Adventure Homes. Some sidewalk repair has been done where trees have been removed around town, Mossberger added.
He thanked all volunteers we helped with the citywide cleanup day on Oct. 23, noting they were not as busy as in past events.
“I hope it means we are caught up with the community,” he said.
Work also continues on street assessments to update the date base to qualify for Community Crossing matching grants in 2022, Mossberger added.
The board approved a Unified Development Ordinance contract with Ground Rules Inc. based on approval by Brinkerhoff.
“I think it’s fine and acceptable,” he said.
Infrastructure has begun in phase II of Heritage Estates, City Planner Milton Otero said. Addresses have been assigned to all lots and a memo will go out later Tuesday to all county agencies.
Otero said he is still unable to locate property owner Laura Lawhead regarding a possible Garrett Unsafe Building Law violation at 418 S. Franklin St. where a fence and accessory structure have been installed without permits. Otero will send a certified letter to the homeowner regarding issues on the property. If this does not get results, Otero said he will file a court hearing on the matter.
Bids to demolish an unsafe home at 513 E. Quincy St. and a fire-damaged building at 109 S. Randolph Street were presented to the board.
Knott Drainage and Excavating of LaOtto quoted $11,000 for the home, with work to begin Nov. 22 and completed by Dec. 3. The company also quoted $41,240 for the downtown building to begin Dec. 1, with completion by the end of the year.
Otero noted no contractor had contacted the city to tour the interior of the sites.
Brinkerhoff noted the bidding process did not require inspection. He will take the bid under advisement for the Nov. 16 meeting, but as the only responsive submission, he sees no reason for it not going forward.
A second contractor hand-delivered a bid to city officials during Tuesday’s meeting at 8:55 a.m., but was disqualified as the deadline to submit bids was 8:30 a.m.
Water Utility Superintendent Pat Kleeman told the board that workers are finishing up winterizing hydrants. He presented quotes for an excavator to be a split purchase with the electric utility.
The board gave a nod to move forward on a lease deal for the machine with Bobcat of Fort Wayne. While not the cheapest quote, they were selected because they were the only dealers offering trade-in and lease programs.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch told board members of rising material costs and delayed deliveries, noting the cost of a transformer increased more than 48% with a lead time of 40-plus weeks for delivery.
He was also given permission to begin the process of ordering a new seven-foot bucket truck that will take up to 18 months for delivery.
VanDerbosch said crews have been busy with tree trimming along West Second Avenue in preparation for an upcoming pole replacement project in the area. Tree trimming is also taking place on C.R. 54 west of C.R. 7.
