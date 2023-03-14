Ribbon Walk is May 6
FORT WAYNE — Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana will host Ribbon Walk on May 6 from 9-11 a.m. at Cancer Services, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne.
All proceeds from Ribbon Walk stay in the community to support people with cancer through Cancer Services. Registration is free, and participants are encouraged to donate to help people with cancer. Raise $35 by May 1 to receive a commemorative T-shirt.
Register and donate online at give.cancer-services.org/ribbonwalk2023. Contact Haley Walters with any questions at 484-9560.
