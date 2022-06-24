The slow clip clap of horse hooves is becoming a more frequent occurrence in southeastern DeKalb County.
In an effort to get ahead of the migration of Amish residents into the county from the northeastern part of Allen County, the DeKalb County Commissioners are drafting an ordinance to address horse-drawn vehicles on county roads.
The issue has been a topic of discussion at the last couple of commissioners’ meetings as they work out the details of the ordinance. The issue is once again up for discussion on Monday’s agenda.
Commissioner President William Hartman said a concerned citizen living in the southeast portion of the county had emailed the commissioners with concerns. The citizen’s concern dealt with the damage horseshoes and Amish buggies do to the roads.
DeKalb County is the only county in northeast Indiana that currently doesn’t have a horse-drawn vehicle ordinance. Steuben County Commissioners approved an ordinance in 2018, the next most recent ordinance.
Hartman said although the ordinance is still in its infancy stage, he felt it is something the county should look into.
“We might as well garnish their funds if they are going to use our roads,” he said. “It will help with repairs when needed.”
DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker said he is not seeing much damage to the roads at this point, only because the population is still minimal.
“You can tell where they are running, but there isn’t any troughing of the roads at this point,” he said.
LaGrange County Commission President Terry Martin said the troughing of the roadways is the biggest issue his county faces with 50% of its population being Amish.
His advice for DeKalb County Commissioners, “do it right the first time.”
“It is only going to get worse,” he said. “Our roads take a beating because of the horse shoes.”
In an effort to bring in additional funding to pay for the damage to the roadways the LaGrange County Commissioners are planning to update its ordinance yet this year.
Martin said he is meeting with representatives from the Amish community next week to discuss the issue.
“For the most part, we don’t have any issues,” Martin said in regards to enforcing the ordinance.
LaGrange County currently charges $100 per buggy, pony cart or other non-motorized mode of transportation. Plates are renewed on a yearly basis, similar to motor vehicle license plates.
The $100 charged by LaGrange County is currently the going rate in other counties around northeast Indiana. Steuben, Elkhart and Noble counties currently also charge a $100 licensing fee.
Elkhart Commissioners recently approved an update to its ordinance raising its fees to $103 in 2023. The update to the ordinance included a 3% “escalator clause” over the next 10 years. The county’s fees will go from $103 to $125 in 2033.
Allen County is the lowest in the area, charging $55 in an ordinance approved in 2014. Adams County currently has the highest licensing fee at $120 a year.
The DeKalb County Commissioners have proposed a starting licensing fee of $225, with a yearly $225 renewal fee. These funds will go into the highway department fund, where it can be used to repair the roads.
During the discussion by the DeKalb County Commissioners, the board stressed one issue which isn’t addressed in any of the other county’s ordinances. The commissioners want wording in their ordinance to address the need for proper lighting on buggies.
The commissioners are also proposing LED lighting on the front and back of the buggies, with the stipulation that lighting is 60 inches off the roadway.
All three commissioners agree that is a necessity for safety of the Amish residents and motorists traveling the roadways.
In neighboring counties, the collection of fees is done through the township offices, allowing easy access for those Amish residents living in each township. With the sale or renewal of a plate, each township receives a specific dollar amount stipulated by the commissioners in selected counties.
The DeKalb County Commissioners haven’t made any decision on how the plates would be distributed or who would collect the funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.