AUBURN — Describing their efforts and level of dedication as “masterful,” DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm celebrated two more graduates of DeKalb County Veterans Treatment Court Thursday.
Led by Grimm, the DeKalb County Veterans Treatment Court began serving veterans involved with DeKalb County courts in March 2018 and serves as an alternative to traditional case processing of veterans who are offenders.
Successful completion of the program allows eligible participants the opportunity to have their charges dismissed, be granted a reduction from a felony to a misdemeanor, or to not have a further sentence imposed. Participants agree to complete a substance-abuse and/or mental health treatment program, remain alcohol- and drug-free, meet with a veteran mentor and complete other program requirements as determined by the veterans court team.
Thursday’s graduation, held in DeKalb Circuit Court, was to recognize U.S. Army National Guard veteran Jimmy Roberts and a U.S. Army veteran who requested to be identified only as Matt.
The ceremony opened with a flag presentation by the Knights Templar.
Introducing the graduates, Grimm noted the change he has seen in them over the course of the program.
“When they (first) came to me, they were different men,” Grimm said.
Korean War Veteran and Concord Masonic Lodge member James Dwyer of Spencerville was the guest speaker, relating his experience serving in Korea with the U.S. Army.
He talked about the 13-day boat journey to Korea and the servicemen’s experiences in trenches fronted with barbed wire. He talked about the loss of lives, including that of a friend, the fear of being the next casualty of war, and how he and others followed a mine detector through a mine field.
“I was proud to serve my time over there,” Dwyer said.
Appearing by video link, DeKalb County Deputy Bret Parker thanked the graduates for being part of the program.
“It was a pleasure to have been around you both,” he said, noting their success was primarily because of their efforts.
“You guys did great,” Parker told them.
Veterans court defense attorney John Watkins said spending time with the veterans and hearing about what is going on in their lives left him rooting for them.
Probation officers Bailee Grayless and Ryan Hull presented the graduates with their certificates and “challenge coins.”
DeKalb County deputy prosecutor Joshua Byanski presented the graduates with papers dismissing their criminal charges.
Offering closing remarks, Grimm said it takes a special person to enter the veterans court program and to do all that is required. Grimm likened the program to the concept of restoration.
“The pleasure, believe it or not, is all mine. I love being a part of your life,” Grimm said.
“I love watching the change that happens … Gentlemen, Godspeed.”
