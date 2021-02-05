AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The total is the lowest since eight cases also were reported on Oct. 21.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,673 since the start of the pandemic. They continue an improving trend that has seen only 86 new cases reported in the past eight days, an average of 10.75 per day.
Friday’s patients include none between birth and age 10; three between ages 11-20; one from 21-30 years of age; one between 31-40; two who are 41-50 years old; none who are 51-60; one who is 61-70; none who are 71-80; none who are 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
Since Jan. 8, no one over the age of 91 has been diagnosed with a new case.
A total of 73 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, with no deaths reported since Jan. 19.
