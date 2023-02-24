FOR WAYNE — A Butler woman was sentenced to 9 years in prison in a hearing in Allen Superior Court Thursday for offenses in connection to her baby girl’s death.
According to our news partner, WANE-TV, Emily Marie Tudor, 38, previously had pleaded guilty to four felony counts, including neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury and neglect where the defendant puts the dependent in a dangerous situation.
Court documents said that in the summer of 2021, police found the baby, less than four months old, dead in Tudor’s arms in a hotel room where the mother and her four children were staying, WANE reported.
Tudor, who is listed as living in Butler, had methamphetamine and amphetamines in her system and admitted to being on a three-day drug binge at the time of the child’s death, according to court documents. Tudor admitted in court documents to having an addiction but said she did not get high around the children, WANE said.
Tudor was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with nine years to serve and three years suspended for neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.
She also received 2-year prison sentences for three other neglect of a dependent charges, but was ordered to serve those at the same time as her 9-year term, WANE reported.
WANE said Tudor has pending charges of Level 2 felony dealing in a narcotic drug, Level 2 felony dealing in methamphetamine and Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement in Noble County. She has entered into a plea agreement in that case and is scheduled to be sentenced March 29, according to court records.
