Driver complains of neck pain following crash

GARRETT — One driver complained of neck pain following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon at the north edge of Garrett.
The crash was reported at 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of S.R. 8 and S.R. 327.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported Erica Robinson, 24, of Garrett, complained of neck pain but refused treatment by Parkview EMS crews.
Police said Robinson, driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, and Sammara Vanderbosch, 30, of Auburn, driving a 2011 Dodge Ram 1500, were stopped at the four-way stop.
Police said Robinson entered the roadway south through the intersection when Vanderbosch also entered the intersection, turning south and striking the Robinson vehicle.
Vanderbosch was not injured, police said.
After the collision, police said both vehicles were broken down in the roadway and were determined to be total losses.
County police were assisted by the Garrett and Corunna fire departments, Parkview EMS, Tony's Towing and C. Noel's Towing.
