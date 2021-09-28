AUBURN — After some back and forth conversation, the DeKalb County Veterans Affairs office will be looking to replace Travis Holcomb who will be leaving his position for another opportunity at the end of October.
Veterans Affairs Director Rhonda Hunkler was on hand at Monday’s DeKalb County Commissioners meeting to advocate for filling the position after rumors circulated that the position wouldn’t be filled.
“Our outreach services have taken off nicely,” Hunkler told the commissioners. “If we want to take this position away, the veterans will suffer in the long run. They will have to wait longer for appointments. I can’t be in multiple locations at one time.”
She went on to say that the position allows her to take time off and not have to worry about the office being staffed. It has also provided a vital role for veterans in the county who can’t make it to the office. Holcomb has been making house calls to help veterans get the assistance they need.
He also provides outreach for the office informing veterans of the assistance that is available.
“There are so many veterans that don’t know the services we provide,” Hunkler said.
One instance of outreach is happening this week as the office has its mobile display set up inside the Merchants’ Tent during the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
Holcomb was added as a part-time employee working 20 hours a week with the office in April because of the caseload of the office. DeKalb County operates one of only two full-time veterans service offices north of Fort Wayne. The office at 220 E. 7th St., Auburn, is open five days a week for appointments and takes walk-in clients on Wednesday mornings. Steuben County’s office recently became full-time, as well.
The office maintains files on 6,412 veterans, nearly as many as Allen County, its much larger neighbor to the south — and almost four times as many as neighboring LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties combined, Holcomb said in an interview this spring.
DeKalb County’s caseload includes an estimated 1,000 veterans from other Indiana counties and more than 1,000 who live outside the state.
“We have a stellar operation. It is simple for veterans to come to us,” Hunkler told the commissioners.
She said many of the veterans from Allen County travel to Auburn because it is easier than traveling to downtown Fort Wayne for service.
Commission President William Hartman said talk of not filling the position began because they were a little taken back that Travis was leaving already.
Hartman quickly changed his position on the issue after Commissioner Mike Watson said he was in favor of finding a replacement for Holcomb. Commissioner Todd Sanderson was also in agreement that the position was beneficial to county residents.
Council member Amy Prosser was also on hand at the meeting representing the DeKalb County Council, showing their support for the position.
The commissioners agreed to replace Holcomb with another qualified individual setting the base pay at $18 an hour depending on experience.
Holcomb was making $22.50 an hour because of his experience coming into the job.
“I think it is important we as a county show that we are invested in our veterans and willing to spend the dollars,” Prosser said.
