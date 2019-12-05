GARRETT — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County is accepting grant proposals for the Garrett Hospital Aid Foundation.
The Hospital Aid Foundation awards grants to nonprofit organizations that serve residents of the city of Garrett. Requests need to be submitted no later than Jan. 31, 2020, for consideration.
Applications may be found on the community foundation’s website, cfdekalb.org under the Grants and Scholarships tab.
People may contact Ashton Willis at 925-0311 or awillis@cfdekalb.org with any questions.
