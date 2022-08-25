AUBURN — The legacy of Janelle Graber and her family will live on at the Eckhart Public Library after her retirement at the end of September.
The conference room in the children’s library was officially dedicated to Graber and her family on Wednesday during an unofficial ceremony.
Graber has served as executive director of the Eckhart Public Library for the last 30 years. She turned over the library’s reins to Katie Mullins earlier this year who now serves in the role of executive director.
Barbara Olenyik Morrow, president of the board of trustees, said the conversation on naming the room after the Graber family began during a scaled down reception for Graber last week. Graber attended the reception via Zoom because of an unforeseen circumstance.
Morrow said the board was pleased to make the announcement during the event, which was well attended. She said several local governmental officials were on hand.
“It was standing room only,” she said.
Morrow said the board wanted to pay tribute to Janelle and her family.
“Over the past three decades, she has provided the utmost professionalism, building the library’s reputation to be a crown jewel in the community,” Morrow said. “Every room and every corner of the library has been near and dear to her. She treasures that building.”
Over her years as executive director, Graber has been committed to making the library a safe and educational place for children to enjoy.
Throughout those years, Morrow said Graber’s husband, Steve, was by her side.
“Steve has helped the library in so many different ways over the years,” she said.
Alongside her the whole time were her children who have spent countless hours in the library.
“It just seemed fitting we honor the whole family,” Morrow said.
Morrow went on to say that she anticipates Graber will be spending more time in the library with her new grandchild during retirement.
The new gold lettering over the conference room was provided by Diskey Architectural Signs and Mike Butler, president of the company.
Graber said the conference room is open to anyone who wants to use it.
An open house, which was canceled last week honoring Graber, will be held at a later date.
