INDIANAPOLIS — Angie Holt, president and CEO of Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing of Auburn, will receive the 2022 Indiana Manufacturers Association’s Manufacturing Excellence Award for Emerging Leader on Oct. 19 at the IMA’s annual Manufacturers Hall of Fame Luncheon in Indianapolis.
“The Indiana Manufacturers Association instituted the Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame Awards in 2015 to help bring awareness and recognition to the many positive contributions of Hoosier manufacturers. We added the Manufacturing Excellence Awards in 2019 to focus and honor companies and individuals in specific areas of achievement,” said IMA President and CEO Brian Burton.
“We congratulate Angie Holt for her outstanding work and continued dedication to making Indiana manufacturing a positive and driving force for the state.”
In 2018, Holt left a successful career in commercial construction in the Cincinnati area to move back to her hometown of Auburn to learn and lead the operations of the Rathburn family-owned CNC precision machining company. After her firsthand assessment of the business, the family determined that a leadership change was necessary, and Holt took over as president in 2019.
She leveraged her previous engineering and business experience to lead the company in improvements in financial controls and management, equipment and technology, expansion and diversification of the customer base, and marketing and branding to reflect the re-invigoration of the entire operation.
Meanwhile, Holt led the company through unprecedented external challenges during this time, including the COVID-19 pandemic, key customer market contractions, labor and material shortages and inflationary pressures.
“I am thankful to be recognized for this award by the IMA,” Holt said.
“We work hard at Rathburn to make a difference for our customers and in the lives of the people working in our company. Receiving the Emerging Leader Award is a great reminder that the work we’re doing is worth the effort for us, our customers, and our community.”
The company’s renewed success has positioned it to be able to continue to serve Indiana and surrounding manufacturers with machined components. It is also allowing the company to continue its philanthropic work in the local community and support of local schools, particularly in the area of developing talent for rewarding careers in manufacturing.
Holt continues to lead the company in expanding services to current customers and addition of new customers, through continuing investments in new equipment and technology. She is also pursuing Rathburn’s AS9100 certification in addition to the current ISO 9001 and IATF 16949 certifications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.