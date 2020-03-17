AUBURN — The owners of downtown buildings at Main and 11th streets have appealed the city’s order to vacate it.
Rodger and Janet Eddy and Weisenborn-Godey Family Trust of Portland, Oregon, filed their appeal in DeKalb Superior Court 1. Attorney Andrew Kruse of Auburn is representing them.
On Feb. 3, the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety ordered that buildings at 414 and 418 S. Main St. should be vacated and utility services suspended until repairs are made.
If repairs have not begun by June 10, the city would condemn the buildings and issue a demolition order, the board ruled.
A formal order dated Feb. 13 declared that it is a violation of city code to occupy the building.
The owners’ appeal contends the city’s order is “arbitrary, capricious,” an abuse of discretion and not supported by substantial evidence.
The appeal argues that city officials ignored evidence presented Feb. 3 that gas lines had been shut off to apartments in the building and electrical service for the two commercial storefronts had been completely separated from the building’s apartments.
The owners say the city ignored and rejected plans for repairing the building submitted by Rodger Eddy. The appeal says there was no evidence of instability of the structure. It contends, “There is no danger of the building collapsing.”
The appeal says the city’s ruling in essence mandates that Eddy must spend $200,000 or more on the building, including $20,000 to $30,000 for professional engineering plans for refurbishing upstairs apartments, or lose the building
“However, Rodger Eddy no longer wants to refurbish and build out apartments for the upstairs of the buildings,” the appeal says. It adds, “Petitioners agreed to keep the residential portions of the building unoccupied permanently going forward. This would render the building unquestionably safe enough for commercial occupancy.”
The appeal ask for a judge to annul the city’s notice to vacate the buildings’ commercial spaces and allow the lone remaining tenant, Starstruck Dance Studio, to remain
The owners also ask the court to reverse the city’s findings of fact with a finding that "the building is not unsafe and that the electric and gas service to the building has been turned off to the residential units and thus rendered safe.”
The appeal also asks for compensation to the owners for their loss of rental income.
On Dec. 6, 2019, the city issued an order to vacate the buildings by Dec. 31. Eddy appealed that order to the city Board of Works, which conducted a hearing Feb. 3 and also inspected the building. At the end of that hearing, the board declared the property a dangerous building under city code.
The case began last July, when the city first ordered Eddy to vacate five apartments in the building, but not the dance studio and a neighboring storefront that at the time housed a motorcycle club. The city later expanded the order to apply to the the Main Street storefronts in a Dec. 10 notice to Eddy.
At a hearing about the building’s safety in late August, Eddy said a contractor who had been working on the building allowed an unauthorized woman to reside in an apartment at 108 E. 11th St. She died from a drug overdose July 13, 2019.
A police investigation of the woman’s death led city officials to discover the condition of the building, leading to inspections and the original order to vacate the apartments.
Auburn Fire Marshal Ryan Shambaugh said emergency responders called to the woman’s death scene entered an apartment where a bathtub had overflowed and a live electrical panel was sitting on the floor, posing a danger of electrocution.
