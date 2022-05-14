Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
5 p.m. — DeKalb County Redevelopment Commission, courthouse, Auburn. The agenda includes discussion of possible decision on incentives for Auburn Sports Group; discussion of possible executive session to review candidate for successor attorney for the redevelopment commission; discussion of possible release of some TIF tax revenues from the three TIF districts to taxing units; and discussion of the possible creation of new TIF district for the north and south sides of C.R. 11A within the current AHV TIF district.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St. A closed executive session will take place at 7:15 p.m. to discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, closed executive session to discuss evaluations, Cabaret Theater, Eastside High School.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, regular meeting, Cabaret Theater, Eastside High School.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Health, DeKalb County Health Department, 220 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall.
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Keyser Township Fire Territory Executive Board, meeting at the Garrett City Council Chambers, City Hall, for budget approval and any other business that may come before the meeting.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, DeKalb Middle School, C.R. 427, Waterloo. The public also is invited to attend virtually at vimeo.com/event/39207. An executive session to discuss personnel will take place at the middle school office immediately following the regular meeting.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, courthouse, Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
3 p.m. — Auburn Port Authority, council chambers, 206 E. 9th St., to discuss 2022 repairs and maintenance and the 2023 budget estimates.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
