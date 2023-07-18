Deadline approaching for Supper
on the Bridge reservations
SPENCERVILLE — The deadline for Supper on the Bridge reservations is Aug. 1. The event will take place at the Spencerville Covered Bridge Aug. 19 and spaces are filling up quickly, organizers said. Contact Roberta Carnahan at 750-3425 with any questions.
