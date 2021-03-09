BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern school board awarded a roofing contract and heard updates on other projects in its meeting Monday night.
The Eastside High School reroofing project was awarded to the low bidder, Fort Wayne Roofing & Sheet Metal, for $1,233,300.
New school district Superintendent Shane Conwell reviewed project updates he mentioned during the DeKalb Chamber Partnership’s recent State of Education forum.
Conwell said the school district is excited about future possibilities available to its staff and students in Eastside’s fully renovated and now operational Media Center Hub.
The media center includes individual and group learning pods, a maker space area, a technology support center, movable book cases and furniture throughout, as well as a Blazer Bean coffee shop operated by business students.
Conwell said the Activate Healthcare Clinic based on Eastside’s west campus is serving employees well with medical care, prescriptions, lab work, and health-and-wellness support.
DeKalb Eastern’s transportation building continues to see an influx in vehicle maintenance and service requests from outside agencies, he said.
Collaborations continue with the Butler Youth League, which is scheduled to break ground this spring on a baseball/softball complex at Butler Elementary School.
Eastside High School is seeing an increase in the number of community partnerships and requests for student internships, Conwell said.
“We continue to evaluate and reevaluate graduation pathway opportunities to meet our students’ needs,” Conwell said. “We also look to pivot and capitalize on expedited platforms attained due to COVID,” such as livestream broadcasting events, for future use.
He said the district aims to update and improve communication modes such as a rollout of a streamlined district website and continuation of the district newsletter and mobile app.
The board learned that Eastside teacher Sam Reinoehl will retire at the end of the school year.
The school board accepted two donations to the Impact Institute vocational cooperative. The welding department received 3,000 pounds of steel valued at $900, and the auto body department received Keystone Ford fenders valued at $1,027.
