Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse, Auburn.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo, work session to discuss the upcoming school board meeting agenda. A closed executive session to discuss personnel and safety will take place immediately following the meeting.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board, boardroom, Hamilton Community Schools, 903 S. Wayne St. A closed executive session to discuss the performance/evaluation of an employee will take place after the regular meeting.
6:30 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot.
Wednesday
6 p.m. – Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.