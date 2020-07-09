WATERLOO — DeKalb High School’s Baron Brigade marching band began rehearsals Monday, said director Shanna Lank.
“We couldn't have been more excited to welcome students back to school with some modifications,” Lank said Thursday.
Band members are meeting in separate groups for brass, battery, woodwinds, guard and front ensemble.
“We do not have more than 40-45 students on campus, at a time and everyone is assigned to a designated area to keep our family safe,” Lank said.
“It felt great to hear and be a part of band again!” after in-person classes had ended in March, Lank said.
“Honestly, I'm not sure why the staff, myself included, were even worried,” she said. “Our kids have done a phenomenal job at following all of the new protocols. They just want to be together and get better. We couldn't ask for a better attitude than that!”
“It felt a little weird at first with the new rules, but after we got into the swing of things, it was like we never left. It felt amazing to be together!” said senior guard captain Samantha Bertsch”
“It feels great to be back. I missed everyone and the things we do in the program. We had to use precautions but that will never stop us from doing what we love,” said clarinet section leader Olivia Benbow.
“Despite the conditions we had to set for safety reasons, we still get to see people we've missed and do all the things we love in band.,” junior guard captain Paige Fleming said.
“Right now, we're just getting back into shape,” Lank said. “We are spending lots of time in our warm-ups and playing some of our show music along with this year’s parade tunes. Along with music, we are also outside learning the basic fundamentals of holding our horns, marching and playing while marching.”
Lank added, “Week one has come with lots of excitement and energy. Week one wouldn’t have been successful without some incredibly enthusiastic parents, administrators, staff and kids. It warmed my heart to hear the Brigade playing again even if it was in captionals. Before we know it, we will be back together again like one big happy family!”
(0) comments
