AUBURN — Speed and icy road conditions were blamed for a two-vehicle accident that injured one person on Interstate 69 near the 325 mile marker just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Police said Mystic Wihoit, 24, of Fort Wayne, complained of back and nose pain from the crash. She was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima in the northbound passing lane beside a northbound 2019 International semi, driven by Patrick Nulty, 48, of Conklin, Michigan.
Due to icy road conditions and speed, police said Wihoit lost control of her vehicle, with its right side striking the semi. Police said Wihoit then continued into the median, striking a cable barrier, coming to rest in the median.
Police said Nulty was not injured. His semi sustained minor damage and was still driveable. Wihoit’s vehicle was a total loss.
Police said Wihoit had a suspended license, no insurance and an expired registration on her vehicle.
County police were assisted by Indiana State Police and Parkview DeKalb EMS.
