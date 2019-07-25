AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced eight people for criminal offenses during hearings Monday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Emily R. Davis of the 500 block of South Van Buren Street, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 18, a Level 6 felony. The sentence may be served on community corrections. She was placed on probation through July 22, 2020, and was fined $100. Her driving license was restricted for 180 days.
Paula McIntosh of the 300 block of East 5th Street, Ligonier, received a 1 1/2-year suspended sentence, 1 1/2 years of probation and was fined $1 for nonsupport, a Level 6 felony.
Ramiro Rodriguez of the 300 block of Dunham Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for time served, for operating a vehicle while being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony. He was fined $1, and his driving license was suspended for life. In a separate case, he was sentenced to 730 days in jail, all suspended except 278 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. The sentences will be served consecutively and he received credit for time served. He was placed on probation for 452 days and was fined $100.
Seth A. Sare of the 4900 block of Rebecca Street, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 602 days in jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony, with an enhancement for being a habitual substance offender. He received credit for 301 days he served in jail while the case was pending. He was fined $100, and his driving license was suspended for one year. In a separate case, he was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for five days served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 527 days and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Dedria M. Banter of the 3700 block of Schele Street, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 557 days in jail, all suspended except 72 days, for neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for 36 days she served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 485 days and was fined $1.
Julia D. Garton of the 100 block of East Van Vleek Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to 1 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. The sentence may be served on community corrections. She was placed on probation through Jan. 22, 2021, and was fined $100. Her driving license was suspended for one year.
Dale E. Swonger III of the 1100 block of C.R. 60, Garrett, was sentenced to 485 days in jail, all suspended except 120 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 26 days he served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $1. In a separate case, he was fined $25 for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jimmy D. Dick of the 100 block of South Park Lane, Butler, was fined $75 for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
