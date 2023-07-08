AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced two people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Wednesday.
Tanyl J. Rivera of the 5300 block of C.R. 81, Butler, received three 180-day suspended sentences for three counts of theft, all Class A misdemeanors. She was placed on probation for one year.
Amanda L. Bartley of the 4100 block of Blue Run Road, Lucasville, Ohio, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for two days served, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
